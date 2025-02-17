Stateside: Monday, Feb. 17, 2025

On this edition of Stateside, we learned about a bill that would amend the state constitution to require proof of citizenship before individuals can vote and how a 2020 election denier is now on our state's election integrity board.

In related news, the Trump administration has been making headlines with its decisions regarding tariffs and the freezing of federal spending. Chuck Lippstreu, the president of the Michigan Agricultural Business Association, joined Stateside to discuss the potential impacts of these decisions on Michigan's agricultural sector and farmers.

President Donald Trump has also issued an Executive Order to cut federal funding to healthcare centers that provide gender-affirming care for minors. This order includes restrictions on coverage under Medicaid, Medicare, and federal employee benefits. Rogerio Pinto, a professor of Social Work at the University of Michigan, examined the effects of Trump's order in Michigan.

Lastly, we learned about a little-known card game called Spritz, which is played in Northeast Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

