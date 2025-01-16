Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025

Today, a story from Interlochen Public Radio's Max Copeland, Ed Ronco, and Maxwell Howard about the Grand Traverse County Jail, its infrastructure problems, and why the conversation around the building has been stuck for so long.

Then, we talked to Roar of the Lions UK podcast hosts Matthew Turner and Antony Fitzpatrick about their love for the Detroit Lions, favorite players and moments, and whether they may visit for a game.

Later, Michigan Public's Adam Yahya Rayes and Caoilinn Goss discussed what's next for community solar after a bill regarding the issue failed to pass. They explained why advocates believe it's better than current utilities and what's happening in other states with community solar.

