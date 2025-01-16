Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025
Today, a story from Interlochen Public Radio's Max Copeland, Ed Ronco, and Maxwell Howard about the Grand Traverse County Jail, its infrastructure problems, and why the conversation around the building has been stuck for so long.
Then, we talked to Roar of the Lions UK podcast hosts Matthew Turner and Antony Fitzpatrick about their love for the Detroit Lions, favorite players and moments, and whether they may visit for a game.
Later, Michigan Public's Adam Yahya Rayes and Caoilinn Goss discussed what's next for community solar after a bill regarding the issue failed to pass. They explained why advocates believe it's better than current utilities and what's happening in other states with community solar.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Max Copeland, All Things Considered host and producer at Interlochen Public Radio
- Ed Ronco, news director at Interlochen Public Radio
- Maxwell Howard, reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
- Matthew Turner, co-host and founder of Roar of the Lions UK
- Antony Fitzpatrick, co-host of Roar of the Lions UK
- Adam Yahya Rayes, data reporter for Michigan Public
- Caoilinn Goss, Morning Edition producer for Michigan Public