Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Red Wings puck around and find out

By Kalloli Bhatt,
April Van Buren
Published January 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan, center background, watches the game during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Detroit.
Jose Juarez
/
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan, center background, watches the game during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Sunday, January 12, 2025, in Detroit.

The past few seasons have been frustrating for Detroit Red Wings fan, to say the least.

On paper, things were looking up. Steve Yzerman, an NFL Hall of Fame center with plenty of championship experience, has served as the general manager since 2019. But despite a roster of talented players, things hadn't seemed to click for the Detroit team.

But now, a coaching swap seems to be injecting new life into the team and its chances at the playoffs. Departing coach Derek Lalonde’s position was filled in December by Todd McClelland. Suddenly, there’s new energy at Little Caesars Arena.

According to Helene St. James, who reports on the Wings for the Detroit Free Press, Yzerman felt he had to make a coaching change after last year's game against the St. Louis Blues.

"I've never seen anything quite like that because usually the game before any holiday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve, you know, I mean, players just have to show up and the crowd is already so into it," St. James said. "And for the Wings to get booed off home ice right before the Christmas break, it was just unprecedented."

As for mid-season roster changes, St. James doesn't believe many will happen.

"The Wings really aren't in a position where they can start flipping the kind of assets that yield you game changers at the trade deadline," St. James explained.

Hear Helene St. James' full conversation with April Baer on the Stateside podcast above.

