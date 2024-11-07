Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024

On Thursday, we talked to Michigan Public's Adam Yahya Rayes about how Michigan voters moved this presidential election cycle by looking at county numbers and the data of the election.

Then, we discussed the Arab American voter base in Michigan, whether their vote could have been forecasted and if there are risks in a second Trump administration for the community with Nura Sediqe, assistant professor at Michigan State University in the political science department.

After that, Interlochen Public Radio's Michael Livingston walked through an enormous mural depicting aquatic life, and got reactions from passersby.

Later, Javed Ali, an associate professor of practice at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, discussed potential foreign policies under the second Trump administration, whether the United States is still a key player in the Middle East and bomb threats that may have originated from Russia.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

