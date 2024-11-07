© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published November 7, 2024 at 6:02 PM EST

On Thursday, we talked to Michigan Public's Adam Yahya Rayes about how Michigan voters moved this presidential election cycle by looking at county numbers and the data of the election.

Then, we discussed the Arab American voter base in Michigan, whether their vote could have been forecasted and if there are risks in a second Trump administration for the community with Nura Sediqe, assistant professor at Michigan State University in the political science department.

After that, Interlochen Public Radio's Michael Livingston walked through an enormous mural depicting aquatic life, and got reactions from passersby.

Later, Javed Ali, an associate professor of practice at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, discussed potential foreign policies under the second Trump administration, whether the United States is still a key player in the Middle East and bomb threats that may have originated from Russia.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Adam Yahya Rayes, Michigan Public's data reporter
  • Nura Sediqe, assistant professor at Michigan State University
  • Michael Livingston, reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Javed Ali, an associate professor of practice at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy
Tags
Stateside electionElection Integrityelection threatselection interferenceelection resultsElection Daypresidental electionArab AmericansMuslimsMichigan Muslimsdatavotersvoter participationvoter turnoutwomen votersTrump voters
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content