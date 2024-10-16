© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Voters are concerned about election fraud. Here’s what they need to know.

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published October 16, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT
Michigan Public

If you ask Americans if they are concerned that there will be fraud in this year’s election, a majority will say yes. That’s according to a new poll out from NPR/PBS News and Marist. And if you break it down by party, 86 percent of Republicans say they are concerned while 33 percent of Democrats say they’re concerned.

The Democracy Defense Project is trying to find some answers about what can be done to shore up in voters’ minds that elections in the United States are safe and secure, and they’re paying particular attention to swing states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

And in Michigan, a bipartisan odd-couple of sorts is taking up the mantle: former Michigan Democratic Governor Jim Blanchard and former Republican Governor John Engler. They’re the guests this week on It’s Just Politics.

Plus, new polling results from the Democracy Defense Project found that a majority of voters would have confidence in election results if there were certain safety practices in place including things like securing paper ballots and cleaning up voter rolls. Here’s the thing though, those things are already in place in the state. Michigan Public Radio Network’s Capitol reporter Colin Jackson joins the pod to explain the gaps in voters’ understanding of election security in our state.

Election 2024
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
