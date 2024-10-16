Voters are concerned about election fraud. Here’s what they need to know.

If you ask Americans if they are concerned that there will be fraud in this year’s election, a majority will say yes. That’s according to a new poll out from NPR/PBS News and Marist. And if you break it down by party, 86 percent of Republicans say they are concerned while 33 percent of Democrats say they’re concerned.

The Democracy Defense Project is trying to find some answers about what can be done to shore up in voters’ minds that elections in the United States are safe and secure, and they’re paying particular attention to swing states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

And in Michigan, a bipartisan odd-couple of sorts is taking up the mantle: former Michigan Democratic Governor Jim Blanchard and former Republican Governor John Engler. They’re the guests this week on It’s Just Politics .