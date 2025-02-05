Anti-Trump rally draws a large crowd to Lansing

Hundreds of activists descended on the state Capitol in Lansing Wednesday to come together to unite against President Donald Trump's policies.

Michiganders from different parts of the state and with different causes chanted and waved signs criticizing a wide range of Trump’s policies, including on immigration and LGBTQ rights.

Organizer Jill Murphy insisted their efforts are not three months too late to stop Trump from moving forward with his agenda.

“Our goal here in Michigan is to activate and organize as many folks, invest in their leadership, grow their leadership and become community leaders themselves and be activists and organizers in their community so we can spread this like wildfire,” said Murphy.

Many in the crowd carried signs denouncing Trump and calling for progressives to vote in 2026 state and federal elections.

This was part of an online effort to organize similar protests at state capitols in all 50 states on Wednesday.

Trump won the state of Michigan in last November's election by roughly 80,000 votes over Democratic candidate then-Vice President Kamala Harris.