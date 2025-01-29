How Democrats in Michigan are reacting to President Trump’s first week back in office

Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered what her office is dubbing her "Road Ahead" address earlier this month telling the crowd at the Detroit Auto Show “Michiganders elected both me and Donald Trump within two years of each other.”

The big focus of the speech: how she’s going to work with Republicans, whether it’s in the state House or the new President. “I don’t want to pretend that we’re always going to agree,” Whitmer noted, “but I will always seek collaboration first.”

There’ve been many headlines over the past few weeks about how the liberal resistance seems weaker and less inspired than during President Trump’s first term in office. On this week’s It’s Just Politics , two Democrats, Adrian Hemond, political consultant and CEO of Grassroots Midwest, and Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus: Hope and former Justice Department official in the Obama administration, join hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to dig into the Democratic resistance (or lack thereof.)

Plus, two years ago, Ottawa Impact, the controversial, ultra-conservative coalition, took control of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners. This past election, though, they lost their majority on the Board. Sarah Leach, the Executive Editor of the new Ottawa News Network joins It’s Just Politics to preview what we should be watching for in the year ahead.

And, as you political watchers no doubt already know, Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters announced this week that he is not running for reelection. It’s a seismic decision that will reshape the race for open statewide seats in 2026. Zoe and Rick jumped on Stateside yesterday to talk about the consequences of Peters’ decision and who’s possibly in - and who’s out - of the running. Find the conversation here .

