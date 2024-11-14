© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published November 14, 2024 at 8:07 PM EST

In today’s edition of Stateside, Latino voters in Michigan voted for Donald Trump in higher numbers than Latinos nationwide. Stateside producer Michelle Jokisch Polo broke down the state's Latino voter turnout and shared what was motivating the voters she's heard from.

Then, author, photographer, and poet Roohee Marshall shared her project documenting the stories and portraits of Black elders. The project is called Generation Found, and includes two books and a documentary film with Black elders from around the United States.

Lastly, we got a look into what The Dish has been cooking up in their latest episode, focused on chef Prej Iroegbu, who brings the flavors of his Nigerian upbringing to the Metro Detroit market.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, Stateside producer
  • Roohee Marshall, author, photographer, and poet
  • Prej Iroegbu, owner and chef at Fork in Nigeria
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
