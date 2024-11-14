Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024

In today’s edition of Stateside, Latino voters in Michigan voted for Donald Trump in higher numbers than Latinos nationwide. Stateside producer Michelle Jokisch Polo broke down the state's Latino voter turnout and shared what was motivating the voters she's heard from.

Then, author, photographer, and poet Roohee Marshall shared her project documenting the stories and portraits of Black elders. The project is called Generation Found, and includes two books and a documentary film with Black elders from around the United States.

Lastly, we got a look into what The Dish has been cooking up in their latest episode, focused on chef Prej Iroegbu, who brings the flavors of his Nigerian upbringing to the Metro Detroit market.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

