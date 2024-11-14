© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside Podcast: Poet Brittany Rogers on matriarchy and belonging

By April Van Buren,
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Published November 14, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
"I have a matriarchy. It's pretty much all women, which is why there is so much of the influence of the women in my family in my collection," said poet Brittany Rogers.

Last month, Detroit-based poet, teacher, and visual artist Brittany Rogers released her new book, Good Dress. The non-traditional coming-of-age story witnesses a speaker coming into her own autonomy and selfhood as a young adult, while also reflecting on formative moments experienced in childhood.

“I have to let go of a lot of the control that I felt like I really wanted over things. So that's where I was when I wrote most of these poems," Rogers told Stateside.

The collection is also a space to examine the clashes that occur between what women give as nurturers, and the things that caretaking can squeeze out of them. Rogers drew on her own family's matriarchs — and her childhood in Detroit — to explore what it means to grow up and how desire changes throughout a lifetime.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

