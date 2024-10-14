Michiganders are deeply divided over how the next president should respond to foreign wars

Conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine may seem far away. But for many Michiganders these wars strike close to home.

Michiganders are talking about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see when it comes to U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.

Back in July, more than a hundred supporters of Israel gathered in front of the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills to face off with a handful of anti-war protesters across the street.

31-year-old Shlomi Bennett said he and other demonstrators want the next U.S. president to remain committed to Israel.

“I would like to see a president that is a firm ally to Israel,” said Bennett. “That will stand by Israel in its time of need. That’s not going to get wishy washy 'cause he's worried about public opinion. Just knows what’s right and what needs to be done at the moment.”

But other Michiganders, especially among the state’s Arab and Muslim communities, see the current conflict differently.

Abbas Alawieh is among those pressing for a change in U.S. foreign policy in Israel. In a conversation about the war in Gaza at a coffee shop in Dearborn, before the recent escalation in southern Lebanon, Alawieh said he wants the next U.S. president to be more neutral and not to invest in “destruction.”

“Under both Democrats and Republicans, unfortunately, long taken the policy position of providing unconditional military funding to the Israeli government. That is a very destructive policy,” said Alawieh.

The Middle East is not the only military conflict where the U.S. is playing a significant role that is being closely watched by Michiganders.

Ukrainian-Americans living in Michigan have deep concerns that the U.S. is not doing enough to support their homeland in its war with Russia.

Larysa Blysniuk is with the Ukrainian American Crisis Response Committee.

She wants the next president to understand the threat posed by Russia. Blysniuk adds there are ways to show that understanding.

“Strong NATO leadership, membership for Ukraine in NATO, strong military assistance and for it to be the best package as opposed to perhaps incrementally increased over time,” said Blysniuk.

Despite the passionate concern many Michiganders have for the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, not all Michiganders want the U.S. to be involved in foreign conflicts at all.

75-year-old Terry Link has spent most of his life as a peace activist in East Lansing. He believes the U.S. should focus more on diplomacy, instead of, he said, “arrogantly” providing bombs to conflicts around the world.

“I think we have exhibited that arrogance of power as a nation,” said Link. "We choose to decide which rules of international law we’ll follow and which we will not.”

Matt Zierler is a Michigan State University professor whose academic focus is on foreign policy. He said U.S. presidents often make foreign policy decisions based on public pressure, sometimes being pushed in ways they may not have preferred.

“Yeah, the president has a lot of discretion,” said Zierler. “But, if those images are being seen, if those protests are occurring, they have to respond, somehow. And we’ve seen that especially over the last 30 years.”

Vice President Kamala Harris says she wants to strengthen NATO to counter Russian aggression, and supports a ceasefire in Gaza, while continuing to provide Israel with military aid. Former President Donald Trump says the federal government should pursue peace by projecting strength, while re-evaluating NATO and standing with Israel.

Click on this link to learn more about how all the presidential candidates on the Michigan ballot stand on this and other issues.