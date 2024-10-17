October feature

-
For many Michigan voters, abortion is the only issue when it comes to voting for the next President of the United StatesAs part of a series looking ahead to the presidential election, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see when it comes to abortion and reproductive health.
-
Immigration is a key issue for many Michiganders as they cast their vote for the next U.S. presidentAs part of a series looking ahead to the presidential election, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see when it comes to immigration.
-
As part of a series looking ahead to the presidential election, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see when it comes to the nation's economy.
-
As part of a series looking ahead to the presidential election, Michigan Public has been talking with Michiganders about what kind of presidential leadership they would like to see on wars in the Middle East, Ukraine and elsewhere.
-
Michigan voters may make a big difference in the presidential election. Here's what we know about candidate plans for the economy, abortion, immigration, Ukraine, Gaza and other issues you care about.