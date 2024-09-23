In the swing state of Michigan, here's what's bringing voters to the polls

People in Michigan have some big decisions to make this election. We’re talking to voters across the state to learn about what's happening in their lives - both hopeful and stressful - to better understand what's driving them to vote this election year. You can follow along on this two-week series as we feature 11 Michiganders from across the state on our social media channels.

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Melanie Greenfield, Sault Ste. Marie, 52

Greenfield works in a greenhouse and takes on political side-jobs, mainly voter engagement efforts. She is voting for former President Donald Trump as a longtime fan of his views on the economy and immigration.

She is concerned about in-fighting and Christian Nationalism within the Republican party, as well as disaffected people who aren’t interested in voting. She also believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

“Strong communities, strong families, that creates strong national politics. Let’s look and see what we can do in our own backyard.”

Priorities: Voter engagement, Get out the vote efforts



Monday, September 23, 2024

Kevin Ashwood, Detroit, 27

Ashwood is a real-estate advisor and he’s voting for Vice President Kamala Harris.

He says in previous elections, he was just coming out of college and voted with his core values and beliefs. Now he feels the pressures of being an emerging middle class citizen, new homeowner, and new father.

“I think that the message has been muddied in what the American dream is, who deserves to have it and how do you get there.”

Priorities: Policing, universal health care, student debt, taxes

Jessica Mayfield-Ashwood, Detroit, 27

Mayfield-Ashwood is a licensed social worker currently acting as a therapist. She plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Mayfield-Ashwood is concerned about health care debt and student loan debt, especially interest rates.

The couple had a baby in early September and she worries about the world he will grow up in, with debt and racial profiling. She’s hoping for a world where that isn’t a concern.

“I am hoping for a peaceful election and transition and making sure that everyone is informing themselves during the vote.”