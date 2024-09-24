Stateside Podcast: Listening to the "Voter Voices" of Michigan
Michigan Public's newsroom launched a new web series this week called "Voter Voices" that hears from a diverse collection of Michiganders about what concerns them as they head into the voting booth this fall.
GUESTS:
- Jodi Westrick, director of digital audiences, Michigan Public
- Briana Rice, Detroit bureau reporter, Michigan Public
Understand why your neighbors are still motivated to vote in our new video series: Voter Voices. Get new perspectives everyday this week on Instagram or your favorite social media app.