Stateside Podcast: Listening to the "Voter Voices" of Michigan

By Stateside Staff
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT
Michigan Public's newsroom launched a new web series this week called "Voter Voices" that hears from a diverse collection of Michiganders about what concerns them as they head into the voting booth this fall.

GUESTS:

  • Jodi Westrick, director of digital audiences, Michigan Public
  • Briana Rice, Detroit bureau reporter, Michigan Public

Find our Voter Voices coverage here:

