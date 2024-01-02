Katheryne FriskeWeekend Morning Edition Host
Katheryne Friske is the weekend morning host and producer for All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She started as an intern in the Michigan Public newsroom in March 2022. She is a long-time Michigan resident with a background in voice work and education.
When she's not working, Katheryne enjoys socializing, baking, boating, and spending time with her partner and four children, and their two dogs.
Michigan Works! workforce development association asks for changes to federal legislation replacing the Workforce Opportunity and Initiative Act.
The Michigan Office of Children's Ombudsman is now the Office of the Child Advocate. It adds oversight of child welfare within the juvenile justice system to its duties.
The national defense bill passed both chambers. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) calls it a win for Michigan's military priorities like PFAS cleanup and raises for service members.
The National Youth Tobacco survey finds high schoolers' use of tobacco and vapes dropped, but middle schoolers' use went up. An expert retired from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gives insights.
The 97th America's Thanksgiving Parade kicks off in downtown Detroit. A behind the scene look at float building, the Big Heads, and some fun facts about this tradition.
Every year, hundreds of couples flock to a little town just northwest of Ann Arbor, to get married. Hell's Chapel of Love has been hosting weddings for 20 years.
Detroit has a rich and storied past. Along several stops, stories are told of death, devastation, and the paranormal, and also some really funny stuff, too.
Being out in public when you have dementia can be challenging. One Michigan theater hosted a dementia-friendly movie screening. Patients and caregivers enjoyed the experience.
President Biden joined UAW workers on the picket lines. Trump holds a meeting at a non-union parts distributor. What message do these visits send and who are they for?
Michigan Radio staff asked their kids what books they'd recommend, and they did not disappoint! With a new school year, your child may also be looking for a new read.