a woman wearing a black shirt stands in front of green ivy

Katheryne Friske

Weekend Morning Edition Host

Katheryne Friske is the weekend morning host and producer for All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She started as an intern in the Michigan Public newsroom in March 2022. She is a long-time Michigan resident with a background in voice work and education.

When she's not working, Katheryne enjoys socializing, baking, boating, and spending time with her partner and four children, and their two dogs.

