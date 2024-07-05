Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates hit parade to campaign

In Brighton, the two major candidates competing for Michigan’s 7th Congressional district marched in the annual 4th of July Parade, joined by supporters.

Democrat Curtis Hertel says his campaign has been making lots of stops to connect with voters. He says personal freedoms are a key issue in this upcoming election.

“The idea that reproductive rights have been taken away, I think is really important to people,” said Hertel. He says people are scared that Republican lawmakers could issue a national abortion ban and says that’s backward progress. “And so we’re out here having conversations about that, about lowering costs, fighting for lower prescription drug costs, and middle class tax cuts here in America.”

Republican Tom Barrett ran for the seat in 2022 and was narrowly defeated. The 7th District seat is currently held by Democrat Elissa Slotkin. She is now running for

U-S senate.

Barrett says voters tell him they are frustrated with the way things are going. He says they want to see the country take a different direction. Barrett says voters top priorities are "inflation and border security.”

Barrett says he’s also concerned about national security and stabilizing international politics. “Iran and other near-peer adversaries are getting stronger and more emboldened under this president. And we need a change in direction,” he said. “That’s why I’m running.”