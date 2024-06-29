Retiring U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow has no plans to endorse a Senate candidate before the August primary

This week, Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow reiterated she will not be endorsing a Senate candidate ahead of the August Democratic primary.

After four terms in Washington, Stabenow is retiring at the end of this term.

Her decision to leave the U.S. Senate prompted a slew of Republicans and Democrats to explore a run for the rare open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

Four Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination on the August primary ballot: Former Congressmen Mike Rogers and Justin Amash, Grosse Pointe businessman Sandy Pensler and west Michigan doctor Sherry O’Donnell.

Actor and businessman Hill Harper and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin are on the Democratic ballot.

Stabenow told reporters in Flint she’s not endorsing either Harper or Slotkin because she doesn’t endorse candidates before the party primary.

“I’ll look forward to campaigning with the winner of the August 6th election,” said Stabenow, “Until then, there’s a robust campaign going on.”

Another prominent Democrat did make an endorsement this month.

One-time Senate candidate Nasser Beydoun endorsed Hill Harper last Monday.