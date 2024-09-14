Blue Lake campers take up the mic, get an ear for radio broadcasting

Broadcast radio really took off after the sinking of the Titanic. It’s been around ever since, even as technology has taken leaps and bounds.

For radio to keep going, a new generation of broadcasters will have to take up the mic. Kids at Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp get to do just that.

Lazaro Vega is the jazz director at Blue Lake Public Radio. He said started in 1983, and for the last decade has been teaching the radio elective minor to the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp. Vega said the class is meant to give campers an introductory experience of broadcasting.

Katheryne Friske

"I've run into people through the years now that said, well, you know, they wouldn't have even thought about it as a possibility in a career until this class," Vega said.

Michigan Public’s Katheryne Friske went to the camp to find out more.

Editor's note: Quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full audio postcard near the top of this page.

Featured voices: Lazaro Vega, Noah Beaumont, Henry Berschback, Carter Brieske, Finnegan Brown, Tom Cackett, Skylar Carr, Elliot Fulton, Maia Hargreaves, Oskar Lattin, Brody Mulder, Gabriela Perez, Max Phillips, Oluwaseyi Showole, Lillian Vickers, and Caliope Wyszynski.