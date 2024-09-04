Stateside Podcast: From 90s music icon to UM Professor

Recently, the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance announced that former Nine Inch Nails Drummer, Chris Vrenna, will be taking the role of Assistant Professor in the Department of Performing Arts Technology. Vrenna is a Grammy-winning musician, who will bring his knowledge and experience as a music producer and composer into the classroom.

“And I immediately fell in love with teaching. It was the most natural thing. You know, the classes, your audience, your rehearsals of a band or your lesson prep. Your performance is lecture.”

Vrenna previously taught at Southern Utah University, Athens State University, Calhoun College, University of Alabama, and the Madison Media Institute, and now the University of Michigan.

Vrenna has stated, “My father is a Michigan alumnus. He and I would spend Saturday afternoons watching Michigan football, so I grew up a Wolverines fan. This opportunity to become a professor at Michigan and move to Ann Arbor feels like a homecoming to me.”

Vrenna told us about his transition from a touring musician to now teaching the next generation at the University of Michigan.

“So my attitude towards students was anybody who takes the time and spends the money to go to school to learn from the ground up what I consider the right way. I’m not just watching YouTube videos. They deserve my attention and they deserve to get as much knowledge as I can force feed into them.”

