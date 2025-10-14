No raincheck in Michigan as drought conditions continue

Drought conditions stretch across the state, with central portions of lower Michigan in a severe drought.

Hardest hit areas include from Huron and Tuscola and westwards toward Lake Michigan. About two-thirds of lower Michigan are abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. There are also abnormally dry conditions around the Menominee and Delta County areas.

These conditions date back to last winter, according to Jaclyn Anderson, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“We do have a number of areas that are about two to four inches below normal for this time of year, and that dates back to January,” Anderson said. “So that's kind of when the drought conditions kind of became a little bit more prominent, especially up in central portions of lower Michigan.”

Within the past five years, Michigan has experienced “pronounced periods of these drought conditions,” Anderson said. She said the current drought, though, is longer and more widespread across the state.

The past couple weeks in Michigan have left the air dry and much warmer than typical Fall temperatures. That isn’t necessarily a connection to the drought-like conditions, which have persisted since January.

Areas surrounding Detroit, Saginaw and Flint received about two inches less precipitation than usual this year. Other areas across Michigan also experienced two to four inches of precipitation less than normal, according to Anderson. That includes rain and snow.

As a result of the droughts, Michigan’s rivers, streams and creeks run much lower in terms of flow and magnitude, Anderson said. The dry environment also poses a higher risk for wildfires and agricultural impact.

Drought conditions are expected to continue, but rain is expected to fall into the state this coming weekend.