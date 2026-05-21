Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (May 22 - 24)
Happy Memorial Day weekend! If you're anything like me, that means it's officially summer time. So, to celebrate, we've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public!
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Balloons Over Bavarian Inn
5/22-5/25 | All Day
Downtown - Frankenmuth, MI
Free to watch
2026 Memorial Day Parade
5/22 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - St. Joseph
Free
DeRay Davis
5/22 | 8 p.m.
FIM Capitol Theatre - 140 E 2nd Street, Flint, MI
Prices Vary
Michigan Beer & Brat Festival
5/23 | 3 p.m.
Crystal Mountain - 12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, Thompsonville, MI
$55
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Ann Arbor City Club Car Show
5/23 | 12 p.m.
1830 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
The Seldom Scene
5/22 | 8 p.m.
The Ark - 316 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Cirque Italia: Water Circus
5/22-5/25 | Times Vary
Washtenaw Fairgrounds - 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Darana Dragway 2026 Kickoff
5/22-5/25 | All Day
Darana Dragway - 10860 Plank Road, Milan, MI
Prices Vary
Metro Detroit
Jake Owen
5/22 | 8 p.m.
MGM Grand - 1777 3rd Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake & Other Tales
5/22-5/24 | 8 p.m.
Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Movement Music Festival
5/23-5/25 | All Day
Hart Plaza - 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Kensington Art Fair
5/23-5/25 | All Day
Kensington Metropark - 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI
Free
Grand Rapids
OtterPalooza
5/22-5/24 | All Day
John Ball Zoo - 1300 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI
$25
Race for the Red 5K
5/23 | 9:430 a.m.
Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI
$50 to race
Michigan’s Adventure Opening Weekend
5/22-5/24 | All Day
Michigan’s Adventure - 4750 Whitehall Road, Muskegon, MI
$45
Things We Couldn’t Say
5/22-5/23 | Times Vary
Master Arts Theatre
$22
Kalamazoo
Vegan Chef Challenge
5/20-5/31 | All Day
Various Restaurants - Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Tri-State Foodie Fest
5/23 | 12 p.m.
Calhoun County Fair Grounds - 720 Fair Street, Marshall, MI
Free
Kalamazoo Invitational Soccer Showcase
5/22-5/24 | All Day
River Oaks County Park Soccer Complex - 9050 E Michigan Avenue, Galesburg, MI
Free to Watch
Kylie Brown
5/22 | 8 p.m.
Alley Cat - 266 E Michigan Avenue, Suite B, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
World Turtle Day
5/24 | All Day
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI
$17
Meridian Farmers Market
5/23 | All Day
1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos, MI
Free
LAFCU Capital City Classic
5/23 | All Day
Jackson Field - 505 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
$11.50
Holt Farmers Market
4/23 | All Day
2150 Ceddar Street, Holt, MI
Free