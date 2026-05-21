Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (May 22 - 24)

Happy Memorial Day weekend! If you're anything like me, that means it's officially summer time. So, to celebrate, we've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public!

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Balloons Over Bavarian Inn

5/22-5/25 | All Day

Downtown - Frankenmuth, MI

Free to watch

2026 Memorial Day Parade

5/22 | 12 p.m.

Downtown - St. Joseph

Free

DeRay Davis

5/22 | 8 p.m.

FIM Capitol Theatre - 140 E 2nd Street, Flint, MI

Prices Vary

Michigan Beer & Brat Festival

5/23 | 3 p.m.

Crystal Mountain - 12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, Thompsonville, MI

$55

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Ann Arbor City Club Car Show

5/23 | 12 p.m.

1830 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

The Seldom Scene

5/22 | 8 p.m.

The Ark - 316 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Cirque Italia: Water Circus

5/22-5/25 | Times Vary

Washtenaw Fairgrounds - 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Darana Dragway 2026 Kickoff

5/22-5/25 | All Day

Darana Dragway - 10860 Plank Road, Milan, MI

Prices Vary

Metro Detroit

Jake Owen

5/22 | 8 p.m.

MGM Grand - 1777 3rd Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake & Other Tales

5/22-5/24 | 8 p.m.

Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Movement Music Festival

5/23-5/25 | All Day

Hart Plaza - 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Kensington Art Fair

5/23-5/25 | All Day

Kensington Metropark - 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI

Free

Grand Rapids

OtterPalooza

5/22-5/24 | All Day

John Ball Zoo - 1300 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI

$25

Race for the Red 5K

5/23 | 9:430 a.m.

Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI

$50 to race

Michigan’s Adventure Opening Weekend

5/22-5/24 | All Day

Michigan’s Adventure - 4750 Whitehall Road, Muskegon, MI

$45

Things We Couldn’t Say

5/22-5/23 | Times Vary

Master Arts Theatre

$22

Kalamazoo

Vegan Chef Challenge

5/20-5/31 | All Day

Various Restaurants - Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Tri-State Foodie Fest

5/23 | 12 p.m.

Calhoun County Fair Grounds - 720 Fair Street, Marshall, MI

Free

Kalamazoo Invitational Soccer Showcase

5/22-5/24 | All Day

River Oaks County Park Soccer Complex - 9050 E Michigan Avenue, Galesburg, MI

Free to Watch

Kylie Brown

5/22 | 8 p.m.

Alley Cat - 266 E Michigan Avenue, Suite B, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Lansing

World Turtle Day

5/24 | All Day

Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI

$17

Meridian Farmers Market

5/23 | All Day

1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos, MI

Free

LAFCU Capital City Classic

5/23 | All Day

Jackson Field - 505 E Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI

$11.50