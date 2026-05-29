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Auchter's Art: Just pretend I'm not here

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published May 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
In the left panel, a waitress pours coffee while two men at the counter discuss Michigan's new 24% wholesale tax on marijuana. One says it is really starting to reduce the business; the other responds that any industry that can afford all those billboards and advertisements can afford to slim down by paying some extra taxes. In the right panel, an enormously large man wearing a white t-shirt emblazoned with the logos of sports betting companies FanDuel, DraftKings, and bet365 has squeezed in next to the man at the counter. The seated man says, "Hey, buddy — you're kinda crowding me." The oversized figure replies, "Um, sorry… just pretend I'm not here."
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public
This mystifies me. Early morning risers cannot possibly be the target demographic for, say, sports betting. And yet, the ads and sponsorships are quite literally everywhere — they are rolling in so much money that they can afford to saturate the market. With A-list celebrities, no less! (C'mon, Jon Hamm — do you really need that money?)

Most workday mornings, my alarm goes off at 5:00, and I pop on the TV to get the local weather report. In the 10 to 15 minutes that the TV is on, I'll invariably see multiple commercials for online gambling and casinos.

This mystifies me. Early morning risers cannot possibly be the target demographic for, say, sports betting. And yet, the ads and sponsorships are quite literally everywhere — they are rolling in so much money that they can afford to saturate the market. With A-list celebrities, no less! (C'mon, Jon Hamm — do you really need that money?)

Look, so-called sin taxes are the path of least resistance whenever politicians are strapped for tax revenue. So it's not surprising last year when the state government compromised on a 24% wholesale tax on marijuana to close the gap on roads funding. But they had to know that the recreational cannabis industry in Michigan was already teetering on viability — liberal licensing of dispensaries (especially in border state communities) had created signficant overgrowth ripe for contraction. The wholesale tax is pushing many off the cliff, and with it, tax revenue for local communities.

Meanwhile, the FanDuels and DraftKings of the world are obviously swimming in cash. Of course, this is also why they can afford the best lobbyists.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
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Opinion john auchterAuchter's Artmarijuana taxonline gambling
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
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