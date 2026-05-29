John U. Bacon: Knicks are due, Canada is too, and some hope for Tigers after a "miserable month"

This week, Michigan Public commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to discuss the NBA and NHL playoffs, and the search for a sliver of hope in a messy month of May for the Detroit Tigers.

Doug Tribou: The New York Knicks have not won an NBA Championship in my lifetime. Their last title came in 1973. The Knicks have secured a spot in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Not the longest title drought in pro sports — not even the worst drought in the NBA — the Utah Jazz have never won, for example. But is it fair to say that Knicks fans are due?

John U. Bacon: [Laughs] Just ask them.

DT: [Laughs] They're happy to tell you they are.

JUB: It turns out, yes. Yes, the Knicks are due. I was a 9-year-old kid when that last title happened. Walt Frazier was the star along with "Dollar" Bill Bradley, the future senator, of course. Walt Frazier also appeared on Sesame Street. And as a 9-year-old, I thought, "Wow. And he also plays basketball. Pretty cool." That's how long ago this was, Doug.

DT: And the Knicks will wait to play the winner of the series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

In the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Final and are waiting to see who they’ll play. The Carolina Hurricanes lead their best-of-seven conference final series with the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. The Canadiens have a tough road and if they fail, a national drought will continue…

JUB: Hey pal, I'm half-Canadian. Yes, half-Canadian bacon, there's the joke. And part of me is very bitter about this, that half, at least. No Canadian NHL team has won a Stanley Cup since 1993. Doug, that is now 33 years and counting. And there are seven Canadian teams. That's like 200 plus chances. So that, my friend, is a drought.

DT: Let's turn to baseball. The Tigers are in last place in the American League Central. Pitcher Casey Mize came back to the starting rotation after a groin injury, but then left Wednesday's game after feeling it flare up again. The Tigers are still waiting for the return of Justin Verlander and Tarik Skubal, also both injured. Position players Javier Baez and Gleyber Torres are still rehabbing injuries.

John, we're a third of the way through the season. Do you see any reason for hope here?

JUB: Loaded question. Well, I can only refer to my father, Doug, who said when you're on the floor, you can't fall out of bed. Yeah, there's some hope. Just not a lot. But I will say that Verlander and Skubal could both be back in June. Skubal much sooner than originally anticipated. So there's some actual hope for you. But, man, what a miserable, miserable month.

DT: And baseball's got a great history of long roads back to winning ways. And there's still plenty of time left here. They're only about 10 or so games back in the American League Central. So not totally out of reach, but things are not particularly going well at the moment either.

JUB: Well said, Doug, and very nicely said. The biggest thing the Tigers have got going for them is they play in a very weak division, so they're not out of it yet.

Editor's note: Some quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can play the full audio of this interview near the top of this page.