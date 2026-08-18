University of Michigan names Vanderbilt University Provost as its next president

Vanderbilt University Provost and vice chancellor C. Cybele Raver has been named as the next president of the University of Michigan.

The university describes Raver as “a nationally recognized leader in higher education with a strong reputation in developmental social science and university strategy.”

The U of M Board of Regents is expected to approve Raver’s appointment in September, making her the Ann Arbor school’s 17th president and second woman to hold the post.

“Michigan’s scale and impact across research, education, economic growth, and public service are unmatched and I’m eager to build on its remarkable legacy. I look forward to working alongside faculty, staff, students and alumni to lead Michigan forward with clarity and confidence,” said Raver in a written statement released by the university.

Raver came to Vanderbilt in 2021. Under her leadership as provost, the university surpassed $1 billion in annual research spending. She also expanded Vanderbilt’s reach to campuses in New York, California, Tennessee and Florida.

“She understands what it takes to lead a complex, world-class university — and she shares our unwavering belief that Michigan has been, is now, and must remain the best university in the country,” said Michael Behm, chair of the U-M Board of Regents, in a written statement.

Raver holds a Ph.D. in developmental psychology from Yale.

If approved by the regents, Raver will replace Domenico Grasso.

Michigan’s flagship state university’s president’s office has been something of a revolving door since longtime president Mary Sue Coleman stepped down in 2022.

Coleman was brought back to serve as president after the abrupt departure of president Mark Schlissel, who was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

The next president, Santa Ono’s brief run as U of M president ended after he accepted the top job at the University of Florida in 2025, only to be rejected by that school’s governing board.

At the beginning of this year, the U of M Regents picked Kent Syverud as the school’s next president. But before he could assume office, he was forced to step down after receiving a brain cancer diagnosis in April.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.