Annual Impact Report 2026

FY26 Review: Michigan Public’s resilience continues

FY26 was a defining year for Michigan Public. Award-winning journalism stayed on the air across the state, new ways to experience Michigan Public’s work were developed, and readiness to serve Michigan in the years ahead were strengthened even after the loss of $560,000 in annual federal funding.

This growth was possible because of unprecedented support from listeners – a testament to the strength of the community behind Michigan Public. Our efforts to become more resilient and to deepen our audience connection positions us to better serve statewide listeners for years to come.

Michigan Public delivered journalism and civic service of statewide consequence

Michigan Public continued to provide trusted reporting and analysis across the state, reaching approximately 387,600 broadcast listeners each week. Our journalists produced more than 1,738 stories for broadcast during this fiscal year.

Michigan Public also played a distinctive statewide role beyond our airwaves. On behalf of the Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters, we produced live coverage of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s final State of the State address for public and commercial radio stations throughout Michigan. Political Director Zoe Clark moderated the Michigan Education Association’s first gubernatorial forum in more than 20 years, interviewing leading candidates and giving listeners direct access to where candidates stood on the issues.

Michigan Public’s work received more than 20 state and national journalism honors , including:

Michigan Association of Broadcasters Public Radio Station of the Year

Four first- place national Public Media Journalism Awards

Two national Gracie Awards

A McCree Award for reporting that advances public understanding of the justice system

"I simply love public radio. I love what you do, the way you handle stories with maturity, respect for accuracy, and compassion for the people and places you are reporting on." - Brian K. Hudsonville, MI

New products expanded Michigan Public’s reach and future relevance

Michigan Public deepened our storytelling with two new projects built around the questions and places Michiganders care about most.

Our new podcast On Hand , answers listener questions about Michigan’s culture, language and identity. From the Sleeping Bear sand dunes to the mile roads of Metro Detroit , the podcast team dives into stories that investigate what it means to live in Michigan. On Hand has been a great success with 174,000 downloads following its August 2025 launch.

This year we also created a limited series audio and first-ever video podcast, Beyond the Shore , traveling with reporters to the five Great Lakes to see what makes each so special and learn why it will take communities across the Great Lakes region to ensure they stay great for generations to come. In its first months, Beyond the Shore recorded more than 177,000 downloads, and Michigan Public is currently working with NPR to make the series available to audiences nationwide.

These podcasts and their ambitious reporting are made possible because of your financial support.

Public engagement strengthened Michigan Public’s statewide presence

Michigan Public hosted or participated in more than 50 public events , with direct connection and engagement with over 16,000 people. These events brought journalism and storytelling directly to Michigan’s communities, providing opportunities for civic learning and shared experiences.

"I appreciate all that Michigan public radio does for the citizens of my beloved home state of Michigan!" - Christine C. listens online from Germany

Highlights included statewide Issues & Ale/It’s Just Politics conversations; a public forum on the changing economics of college athletics; community events connected to Beyond the Shore ; and collaborations with Interlochen Public Radio , the Ann Arbor Summer Festival and The Moth . Michigan Public also launched our first statewide farmers-market tour, creating a regular presence in communities beyond our traditional venues.

Your state. Your stories. Your support in 2026

Michigan Public was able to provide nationally recognized journalism, grow our portfolio of digital and in-person experiences, and finish the fiscal year strong because of listeners like you. With a solid, listener-built foundation, our organization can confidently implement our future goals. Michigan Public aims to increase our public-service impact, reach more Michiganders and build a lasting and sustainable model for independent public media without federal operating support. Thank you for your continued support.