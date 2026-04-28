Issues & Ale: Beyond The Shore (May 20, 2026)

Issues & Ale: Beyond The Shore

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

The Warehouse at River’s Edge Brewing Co.

125 S Main St #700, Milford, MI 48381

A free Michigan Public event - watch in-person or from home

Register Here

You could be forgiven for mistaking the Great Lakes for oceans. Many of us have made memories on the beaches—but there’s so much more to learn about our huge inland seas. Michigan Public reporters traveled to Lake Huron, Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Superior, and Lake Ontario to learn more about the freshwater giants surrounding our state, and they’re here to share their discoveries.

Join Senior Environment Reporter Kate Furby and the Beyond the Shore podcast team as they discuss what they learned about what makes each lake so special and why it will take communities across the Great Lakes region to ensure they stay great for generations to come. They’ll also discuss the makings of the limited series podcast Beyond The Shore.

You can attend this event in-person or watch from home via livestream. Tickets are free, but in-person space is limited, so reserve your tickets now. Register Here.

This event is part of the popular series, Issues & Ale , from Michigan Public, the state’s largest public radio network.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.