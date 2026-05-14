Michigan Public Awards - 2026
These awards were received by Michigan Public in 2025 for coverage in 2024.
Michigan Association of Broadcasters - Broadcast Excellence Awards
Best in Category
- Feature Use of Medium: Mornings in Michigan: Better access to local produce helps people at risk for chronic disease (Doug Tribou and Caoilinn Goss)
- Marketing Materials and Promos: On Hand (On Hand Team)
- Music Feature or Special: Why is Kalamazoo in so many songs? (On Hand Team)
- News Special or Public Affairs Program: On Hand Special (On Hand Team)
- Newscast: July 15, 2025 (Rebecca Hector)
- Spot News: Grand Blanc residents mourn the deadly attack on a Mormon chapel Sunday (Steve Carmody)
- Use of Multiplatform Media – Programming Materials: The Dish (The Dish Team – Mercedes Mejia and Ronia Cabansag)
Merit Awards
- Feature Use of Media: Fitted for a prosthetic leg in Flint, a boy from Gaza can chase his dreams again (Beenish Ahmed)
- Hard News: Record number of MI kids reported hospitalized from cannabis in 2024 (Kate Wells/Adam Yahya Rayes)
- Music Feature or Special: Where does Detroit rank as a destination for music lovers? (Christopher Johnson)
- News Special or Public Affairs Program: The Dish (Mercedes Mejia & Ronia Cabansag)
- Newscast: March 14, 2025 Newscast (Doug Tribou)
Finalist
- Community Involvement: Michigan Hunger Challenge (Michigan Public)
The Gracie Awards (National)
- Best Interview Feature: Mercedes Mejia (The Dish)
- Best Reporter/Correspondent: Kate Wells
Wade McCree Advancement of Justice Award