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Michigan Public Awards - 2026

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published May 14, 2026 at 10:07 AM EDT

These awards were received by Michigan Public in 2025 for coverage in 2024.

Michigan Association of Broadcasters - Broadcast Excellence Awards

Best in Category

Merit Awards

Finalist

  • Community Involvement: Michigan Hunger Challenge (Michigan Public)

The Gracie Awards (National)

  • Best Interview Feature: Mercedes Mejia (The Dish)
  • Best Reporter/Correspondent: Kate Wells

Wade McCree Advancement of Justice Award
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station newsMichigan Public Awards
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
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