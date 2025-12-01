© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan Public welcomes Ira Glass to Ann Arbor's Power Center

Michigan Public
Published December 1, 2025 at 10:28 AM EST
Ira Glass photographed at Joe Junior Restaurant in New York, NY on June 10th, 2024 by OK McCausland.
OK McCausland
Ira Glass photographed at Joe Junior Restaurant in New York, NY on June 10, 2024.

Ira Glass is set to make his fifth appearance at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, in partnership with Michigan Public, on June 20, 2026 at the Power Center.

Glass brings his show Seven Things I've Learned to Ann Arbor for an evening filled with insight, creativity, and unforgettable moments.

As one of America’s most influential storytellers and the creator and host of This American Life, the award-winning public radio program heard by more than 5 million listeners each week, Glass has shaped how a generation thinks about narrative and the power of everyday stories.

In this special A2SF appearance, Glass blends live storytelling with audio clips, music, video, and audience Q&A to share how he builds a story from the ground up. He reflects on what inspires him, how challenges evolve into breakthroughs, and what he has learned from a life devoted to curiosity and craft.

Under his leadership, This American Life has earned nine Peabody Awards, the first Pulitzer Prize for audio journalism, and induction to the Library of Congress. His programs were also ranked among Time magazine’s 100 Best Podcasts of All Time.

Tickets for this event go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 10 at 10:00 am.

Visit Ann Arbor Summer Festival for more details.
Tags
Station News Upcoming Events
Related Content
  • Issues & Ale - It’s Just Politics: Year in Review
    It’s been a year… it seems like longer. We’ve seen the first 10 months of the second Trump administration, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, and political games and gamesmanship in Lansing.

    Join us at our next Issues & Ale, as we take a look back... and a look forward at what's to come in Michigan in 2026 (hint: one of the largest elections in recent state history).

    Join Michigan Public's It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, and their expert political panel, as they discuss what’s happened - and what’s on the horizon… and take your questions!

    Attend in person or watch online! Admission is free, but in-person space is limited so advance registration is needed.

    Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.
  • The Moth GrandSLAM Championship - (12/12/25 - Detroit)
    The Moth presents the GrandSLAM, a battle of wits and words. The Moth invites winners from previous StorySLAM competitions to vie for the title of Detroit GrandSLAM Champion! On this night, listen as ten open mic storytellers share unique, unexpected, and magical true stories to determine Detroit's GrandSLAM Champion.