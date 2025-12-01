Michigan Public welcomes Ira Glass to Ann Arbor's Power Center

Ira Glass is set to make his fifth appearance at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, in partnership with Michigan Public, on June 20, 2026 at the Power Center.

Glass brings his show Seven Things I've Learned to Ann Arbor for an evening filled with insight, creativity, and unforgettable moments.

As one of America’s most influential storytellers and the creator and host of This American Life, the award-winning public radio program heard by more than 5 million listeners each week, Glass has shaped how a generation thinks about narrative and the power of everyday stories.

In this special A2SF appearance, Glass blends live storytelling with audio clips, music, video, and audience Q&A to share how he builds a story from the ground up. He reflects on what inspires him, how challenges evolve into breakthroughs, and what he has learned from a life devoted to curiosity and craft.

Under his leadership, This American Life has earned nine Peabody Awards, the first Pulitzer Prize for audio journalism, and induction to the Library of Congress. His programs were also ranked among Time magazine’s 100 Best Podcasts of All Time.

Tickets for this event go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 10 at 10:00 am.

Visit Ann Arbor Summer Festival for more details.

