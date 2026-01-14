Pints North Great Lakes Trivia with Interlochen Public Radio

Pints North Great Lakes Trivia

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

HOMES Campus - 112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

A free event, open to the public.

Michigan Public is excited to partner with Interlochen Public Radio to bring Season 4 of Pints North Great Lakes Trivia to Ann Arbor!

Hosted by the Points North podcast team, this popular event features three rounds of brand new questions all about the land, water, and inhabitants of the Great Lakes. And as always, there will be a bunch of cool giveaways, including newly designed Points North pint glasses.

Come hang out, grab a drink, and get your game face on! Whether you’re a local legend or just here for the beer, come for the trivia and stay for the swag.

What’s in it for you?



Bragging rights as the smartest person at the bar.

The chance to snag our newly designed pint glasses.

A great night out with friends.

Plus, you might even learn a thing or two about this incredible region we call home!

More information here.

This event is free and open to the public. Trivia teams will be registered at the door on a first-come, first-serve basis, as space allows.