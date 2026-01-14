© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Pints North Great Lakes Trivia with Interlochen Public Radio

Michigan Public
Published January 14, 2026 at 6:07 PM EST

Pints North Great Lakes Trivia
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
HOMES Campus - 112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

A free event, open to the public.

Michigan Public is excited to partner with Interlochen Public Radio to bring Season 4 of Pints North Great Lakes Trivia to Ann Arbor!

Hosted by the Points North podcast team, this popular event features three rounds of brand new questions all about the land, water, and inhabitants of the Great Lakes. And as always, there will be a bunch of cool giveaways, including newly designed Points North pint glasses.

Come hang out, grab a drink, and get your game face on! Whether you’re a local legend or just here for the beer, come for the trivia and stay for the swag.

What’s in it for you?

  • Bragging rights as the smartest person at the bar.
  • The chance to snag our newly designed pint glasses.
  • A great night out with friends.

Plus, you might even learn a thing or two about this incredible region we call home!

More information here.

This event is free and open to the public. Trivia teams will be registered at the door on a first-come, first-serve basis, as space allows.
Station News Upcoming EventstriviaAnn Arbor
  • Pop Culture & Politics: An After Hours Discussion with Sam Sanders
    Join Stateside host April Baer in a discussion with Sam Sanders, Journalist and host of The Sam Sanders Show, the cult-classic pop-culture and entertainment podcast heard on Michigan Public. The two will recount Sanders' past as a political journalist, discuss his evolution into a pop-culture podcast host, and look at what's on the horizon for him in the new year.


    Sam Sanders, a journalist and podcast host, has been a national news figure since 2015. For over 10 years, Sanders has covered a wide range of topics, from politics to pop culture, and has been a leading national voice for all of us.



    Starting in 2015 within NPR’s Election unit, he covered Bernie Sanders’s 2016 election campaign and co-founded NPR’s Politics Podcast. In 2017, he launched It’s Been a Minute—the cult classic pop culture podcast and radio show from NPR. Sanders left NPR in 2022 to create the Sirius XM podcast Vibe Check, and recently returned to public media with his PRX show The Sam Sanders Show.



    Join Stateside host April Baer for the latest Speaker Series from Michigan Public. She’ll lead Sanders in a discussion looking back at the last 10+ years of his career, including the creation of NPR’s Politics Podcast, leaving public media, and launching his most recent show, The Sam Sanders Show. Join Michigan Public for this unique, after-hours discussion with one of public media’s most notable figures!
  • Station News
    Discover Japan by Bullet Train - Additional Spots Added (Oct. 6-17, 2026)
    Join Michigan Public as our Michigan Public Travelers program heads to Japan to experience the country by bullet train!