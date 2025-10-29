Discover Japan by Bullet Train

Join Wendy Turner, Michigan Public's executive director, as the Michigan Public Travelers program heads to Japan to experience the country by bullet train!

Join us for a free info session on Monday, November 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. Click here to register.

Embark on an adventure taking you on a tour of Japan's major cities, landmarks, and historical sites!

Begin your adventure with three days in the dazzling capital of Tokyo. Visit the Imperial Palace Plaza, home to the emperor and other members of the Japanese Royal Family since 1868; Asakusa, a district reminiscent of Tokyo’s past decades and home to the Sensō-ji Buddhist Temple; and the iconic and historic Tsukiji Fish Market and the Odaiba, a vibrant shopping & entertainment district on Tokyo Bay. Enjoy a scenic day trip to Mount Fuji, explore the Hakone Ropeway, and take a relaxing Lake Ashi cruise.

Your first bullet train ride goes from Tokyo to Kyoto. Japanese Bullet Trains, or Shinkansen, are famous for their speed, safety, and punctuality. They operate on a network of high-speed lines reaching speeds of up to 200 mph and often arrive within seconds of their scheduled time. You’ll arrive in Kyoto, the former imperial capital of Japan for over 1,000 years. Enjoy a tea ceremony before settling into your hotel for a three-night stay. While in Kyoto, you'll visit the historic and scenic Arashiyama Bamboo Grove and see the iconic Togetsukyo Bridge and explore multiple temples and shrines. Your time in Kyoto also includes a visit to Nara, the first permanent capital city of Japan, with rich history and culture, where you'll see Todaiji Temple, one of the powerful Seven Great Temples, and experience a sake tasting in the Fushimi District.

The next day you’ll board another Shinkansen Bullet Train from Kyoto to Hiroshima, a lively city that celebrates peace in the shadow of last century’s devastation. Take a ferry to Miyajima Island to visit the famous UNESCO-listed Itsukushima Shrine featuring an elaborate floating torii gate rising majestically out of the sea, and visit the Peace Memorial Park & Museum, dedicated to the legacy of devastation and loss Hiroshima suffered at the end of WWII.

Your third Shinkansen Bullet goes from Hiroshima to Himeji. Upon arrival visit the hilltop, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Treasure of Japan, representing the pinnacle of Japanese castle architecture. Continue to Osaka, check in for a two night stay. Osaka features a vibrant food scene, often referred to as the “Kitchen of Japan”. Walk through the Dotonbori, a vibrant entertainment district known for its dazzling neon lights, street food, and bustling atmosphere along the Dotonbori Canal. Then visit the Osaka Castle, a large castle built in 1583 by Toyotomi Hideyoshi, a great unifier & ruler.

You’ll fly home from Osaka with wonderful memories of your experiences and time in Japan!

1 of 7 — miyajima-island-hiroshima-japan-in-spring-2025-03-23-23-50-42-utc.jpg 2 of 7 — mountain-fuji-near-fuji-five-lakes-fujikawaguchik-2024-10-18-08-59-28-utc.jpg 3 of 7 — bigstock-Pink-Cherry-Blossoms-Flower-Wi-51190198.jpg 4 of 7 — kyoto-japan-springtime-in-the-historic-higashiyam-2025-03-23-23-54-35-utc.jpg 5 of 7 — Kyoto -yasaka-pagoda-in-.JPG kitzcorner 6 of 7 — bigstock-Mount-Fuji-4300018.jpg 7 of 7 — 2026 Discover Japan by Bullet Train.jpg

Highlights:

Three Bullet Train Experiences: Tokyo to Kyoto, Kyoto to Hiroshima, and Hiroshima to Himeji

3 Nights in Tokyo & Kyoto

2 Nights in Hiroshima & Osaka

5 Culinary Experiences - Sushi Making Experience, Cultural Dinner & Geisha Show, Sake Tasting Experience, Bento Lunch On-board Train & Tea Ceremony

Tokyo City Tour w/ Imperial Palace & East Gardens

Tsukiji Fish Market & Odaiba Complex

Hakone Ropeway & Mount Fuji Day Trip

Lake Ashi Cruise

Kyoto City Tour with Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

Kinkakuji Temple & the Heian Shrine

Nara Park & Todaiji Temple

Nishiki Market

Miyajima Island & the Itsukushima Shrine

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park & Museum

Atomic Bomb Dome

Himeji Castle

Osaka City Tour with Dontonbori District

Osaka Castle & Umeda Sky Building

Includes:



Roundtrip Airfare From Detroit (DTW)

International Air Departure Taxes/Fuel

20 Meals: 10 Breakfasts, 4 Lunches & 6 Dinners

Professional Tour Director

Motorcoach Transportation

Sightseeing & Admissions per Itinerary

Baggage Handling at Hotels** (limited — see Luggage Notes)

Hotel Transfers

Trip Facts:



3 Nights - Premier Hotel Cabin President, Tokyo

3 Nights - Doubletree by Hilton Kyoto Station, Kyoto

2 Nights - ANA Crowne Plaza or Grand Prince Hotel, Hiroshima

2 Nights - Miyako City Osaka Hommachi or Hotel Monterey La Soeur, Osaka

$8,995 per person based on double occupancy

$950 single supplement

Make your final payment by check prior to the Final Payment Due Date and receive a $400 per couple/$200 per person booking discount!

Trip begins: October 13, 2026

Trip ends: October 24, 2026 - Return home

Join us for a free info session on Monday, November 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. Click here to register.

Click here to get more details, or to reserve your space.

For more information, contact Premier World Discovery at 877-953-8687.

Why travel with Michigan Public?

When you travel to Italy with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience led by a carefully selected guide that offers a unique perspective on the places you’ll visit. You’ll also join a fun group of travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning, and who share a love of public radio.

