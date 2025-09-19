Does a Sleeping Bear rescue really cost $3000?

Along the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive in Empire, Michigan, there’s a stop where you can park and walk out to a bluff called Overlook #9. This is a 450-foot, 45-degree angle sandhill along the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

I know that doesn’t seem particularly intimidating on paper, and I am not particularly afraid of heights. But this hill freaks me out.

There’s a warning sign at the top of the hill that doesn’t help. A previous version of the sign warned, “Avoid getting stuck at the bottom! Lake levels are high — the only way out is up. Rescues cost $3,000. Keep yourself and our rescuers out of danger.”

$3,000 is what the Glen Lake Fire Department charges for an elaborate rescue that involves a pulley system. Those are executed for serious medical emergencies, like if someone breaks a leg at the bottom of the hill.

But those rescues are actually pretty rare. That’s partially thanks to park rangers and volunteers stationed at the top of the hill. They help educate tourists about how to safely meander down the hill, and make it back up in one piece.

I talked to Mike Kohl, a preventive search and rescue ranger, before heading down the hill myself. Here were my main takeaways:



Hydrate and eat a decent meal before climbing the dunes. Bring a bottle of water. Bring socks or secure sandals to protect your feet from the sand, which can reach upwards of 150 degrees. Know where you’re going: the classic Dune Climb near Glen Lake, or the #9 Overlook.

Explore the map below to understand each location, and how to enjoy them safely:

Hear all about what goes into a rescue in this episode of "On Hand".

