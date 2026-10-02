1 of 100 registered voters in Michigan have already voted in the midterm election

Election Day is still a month away but, as of Friday, more than 93,000 Michiganders have already cast their ballot.

Michigan has just under two million vote-by-mail voters and absentee ballots started going out last week.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State website, 1.3% of eligible Michiganders have voted (93,154).

What's at stake in Michigan midterm election

There are many local races for elected office and ballot questions on the line in November's general election, not to mention deciding who will be Michigan’s next governor and U.S. Senator.

Voters looking for more information on the candidates for governor and U.S. Senate can tune in next week to a pair of televised debates.

Michigan's gubernatorial candidates - Republican congressman John James and Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson - are scheduled to take part in a televised debate from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

Two days later, Michigan's U.S. Senate candidates - Democratic former local public health official Abdul El-Sayed and Republican former congressman Mike Rogers - will appear in a debate from 7-8 p.m. Thursday.

Election Day is November 3.