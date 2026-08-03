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Red Cross makes emergency appeal for blood donations

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published August 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
A healthcare worker wearing a white uniform and white gloves handles blood collection tubes and a plastic pouch connected to a line. The line runs to an intravenous needle inserted into the forearm of a person sitting in a clinic chair, who is donating blood.
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Blood donations are needed across the country.

The American Red Cross has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations.

The organization said it has less than a day's supply of type O blood, which has forced it to limit distributions to hospitals.

That could mean some patients may have to wait for surgeries or other treatments.

Type O positive blood is the blood type that about 85% of the U.S. population can be given in an emergency. About 15% of people can be given type O negative blood in an emergency.

Sydney Henry is with the Michigan region of the American Red Cross. She said the blood supply is often lower in the summer months, due to people traveling or being out of school, but this is worse. Henry said blood donations dropped 25% in June, and haven't recovered to normal levels since then.

"We believe that some of the things that have contributed to that, are things like extreme heat, and the recent air quality issues, particularly in Michigan," she said.

The widespread cyclosporidia outbreaks, which have sickened thousands of people, could also be a factor in the decline in donations.
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Health American Red CrossRed Crossblood donationblood shortage
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
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