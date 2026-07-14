Metro Detroit writing community gathers at Farmington’s Apothecary Coffee

On the second Saturday of each month, Apothecary Espresso and Coffee in downtown Farmington becomes more than a coffee shop. A microphone, a small stage, and a listening audience turn the space into a gathering place for local writers to share poetry, prose, short stories, and favorite readings.

Apothecary Espresso and Coffee’s Open Mic Poetry & Prose Night highlights voices from across the metro Detroit community, building on the shop’s role as a neighborhood hub for creativity and connection.

Kate Zalapi-Bull, the organizer and host of the event, is a writer and barista at Apothecary.

“The Poetry & Prose event was previously held at Apothecary through 2023 and 2024, before I started working there, but it was canceled after a while due to a lack of interest and attendance,” Zalapi-Bull said. “When I began working at the shop in September of 2025, it was one of the first events I asked after."

“I think there's something really special about engaging with the arts on a community level, especially when it concerns literature and the spoken word," said Zalapi-Bull. "So I thought a Poetry & Prose reading event would be a perfect fit for us at Apothecary, where fostering a friendly and welcoming community environment is one of our core values.”

Participants can read poems, short stories, and other writings or creative projects involving wordsmithing or storytelling.

Apothecary Espresso and Coffee also hosts other events, including craft nights every other Sunday of the month and weekly Thursday video game tournaments.

The Poetry & Prose events every second Saturday of the month from 4-6 p.m. are when the space welcomes sharing of pieces or of the reader's favorite works. Poems and short stories are most common, though all stories and works of literature are welcomed.

Zalapi-Bull hopes attendees will take away something meaningful from the events.

“Primarily, I'm hoping those who come to the event just have fun and enjoy hearing some spoken words! But more specifically, I hope the event brings together people who share an affinity for language and literature,” they said.

“I hope people connect with one another at the event and are encouraged to share their writing - whether that be something they've written themselves or a scene from a book that really spoke to them. I hope people find some community at the event, and leave with a new understanding of literature, and how it can bring people together.”

The next Poetry and Prose event is August 8 from 4-6 p.m.