Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026

Today on Stateside, we spoke with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed who won the highly contested Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. El-Sayed narrowly edged out his opponent, current Congresswoman Haley Stevens.

And, Michigan State University Professor Matt Grossman broke down the impact of the Democratic Senate Primary on other congressional candidates.

Finally, amid the national attention on Michigan’s top-ticket races, there was also a shift to the left in the Ann Arbor mayoral race. Youssef Rabhi unseated incumbent Christopher Taylor, who’s been part of city government for 18 years. We heard from Michigan Public’s Tracy Samilton about the race.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, you can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

