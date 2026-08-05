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Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:42 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, we spoke with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed who won the highly contested Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. El-Sayed narrowly edged out his opponent, current Congresswoman Haley Stevens.

And, Michigan State University Professor Matt Grossman broke down the impact of the Democratic Senate Primary on other congressional candidates.

Finally, amid the national attention on Michigan’s top-ticket races, there was also a shift to the left in the Ann Arbor mayoral race. Youssef Rabhi unseated incumbent Christopher Taylor, who’s been part of city government for 18 years. We heard from Michigan Public’s Tracy Samilton about the race.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, you can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate 
  • Professor Matt Grossman, professor of political science at Michigan State University 
  • Tracy Samilton, energy and transportation reporter at Michigan Public
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Stateside On Air Abdul El-SayedMallory McMorrowhaley stevensYousef Rabhichris taylorDebbie Dingellsimon schuster
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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