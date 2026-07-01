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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, we discussed the Supreme Court’s latest ruling allowing states to ban transgender women and girls from playing in public school sports. Margo Schlanger, a University of Michigan law professor, explained the effects the ruling will have on the country and state.

Then, we explored Michigan’s pre-statehood history with the executive producer of a new documentary, Frontier to Freedom. The film traces Michigan's past, beginning with Indigenous homelands in the 1600s, to its establishment as the nation’s 26th state.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, you can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Prof. Margo Schlanger, Wade H. and Dores M. McCree Collegiate Professor of Law at the University of Michigan
  • Keith Patterson, CEO of Manitou Films and Executive Producer of Frontier to Freedom
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Stateside On Air supreme courtMichigan historyIt's Just Politics Radiotransgender studentsindigenous peoplevote monitor
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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