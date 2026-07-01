Stateside: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Today on Stateside, we discussed the Supreme Court’s latest ruling allowing states to ban transgender women and girls from playing in public school sports. Margo Schlanger, a University of Michigan law professor, explained the effects the ruling will have on the country and state.

Then, we explored Michigan’s pre-statehood history with the executive producer of a new documentary, Frontier to Freedom. The film traces Michigan's past, beginning with Indigenous homelands in the 1600s, to its establishment as the nation’s 26th state.

If you're looking for today’s segment of It’s Just Politics, you can find it here .

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

