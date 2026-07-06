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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, July 6, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

And then there were two. The Democratic primary for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat has dwindled to a two-way race, following Sunday's announcement by State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, that she would be suspending her campaign. Today on Stateside, we were joined by Craig Mauger, politics reporter for The Detroit News, to discuss the implications of — and reasons behind — McMorrow's decision.

Also on today's show, we heard from Alissa Graff, the founder and owner of Bar IX — Detroit's first and only sports bar specifically for watching women's sports. While it has been operating out of various venues in the form of monthly pop-up events, Graff is crowdfunding for a permanent brick-and-mortar location.

And, on a new episode of On Hand: have we been lied to about how many Great Lakes are really out there? Find out here.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, politics reporter for The Detroit News
  • Alissa Graff, founder and owner of Bar IX
  • Adam Yahya Rayes, data reporter for Michigan Public
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Stateside On Air michigan politicsU.S. Senate RaceMallory McMorrowwomen's sportsOn Hand
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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