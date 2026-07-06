Stateside: Monday, July 6, 2026

And then there were two. The Democratic primary for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat has dwindled to a two-way race, following Sunday's announcement by State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, that she would be suspending her campaign. Today on Stateside, we were joined by Craig Mauger, politics reporter for The Detroit News, to discuss the implications of — and reasons behind — McMorrow's decision.

Also on today's show, we heard from Alissa Graff, the founder and owner of Bar IX — Detroit's first and only sports bar specifically for watching women's sports. While it has been operating out of various venues in the form of monthly pop-up events, Graff is crowdfunding for a permanent brick-and-mortar location.

And, on a new episode of On Hand: have we been lied to about how many Great Lakes are really out there? Find out here.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

