© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, July 13, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 13, 2026 at 3:45 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, the Moroun family has invested in many construction projects in Detroit. However, these projects need concrete and other natural resources. We spoke with a reporter about how Cadillac Heights in Detroit responded when a company connected to the family opened a concrete plan in the neighborhood.

Then, during World War II, Michigan had more than 30 prisoner of war camps. We chat with an archivist about state during the war and why it had so many captives.

Next, we checked in on the Traverse City Cherry Festival. We hear a dispatch from Interlochen Public Radio about the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians who held their 33rd annual powwow.

Tourism from the U.S. to Canada has dropped since the beginning of President Donald Trump's second term. We talked to a Canadian tourism official about how he's experienced the dip on Michigan and Ontario's borders.

Finally, on the latest edition of On Hand: Your Stories, listeners shared their arguments Lake St. Clair should be considered a Great Lake and other thoughts about life on the lakes.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jena Brooker, environment reporter for Bridge Detroit
  • Jason Schultz, archivist at Archives of Michigan
  • Gordon Orr, chief executive officer for tourism for Windsor Essex Pelee Island
Tags
Stateside On Air MorounInfrastructureWorld War IIprisoners of wartourismCanandaU.S.-Canadian borderGordie Howe International Bridgegreat lakes mapscherriesnational cherry festival
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button