Stateside: Monday, July 13, 2026

Today on Stateside, the Moroun family has invested in many construction projects in Detroit. However, these projects need concrete and other natural resources. We spoke with a reporter about how Cadillac Heights in Detroit responded when a company connected to the family opened a concrete plan in the neighborhood.

Then, during World War II, Michigan had more than 30 prisoner of war camps. We chat with an archivist about state during the war and why it had so many captives.

Next, we checked in on the Traverse City Cherry Festival. We hear a dispatch from Interlochen Public Radio about the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians who held their 33rd annual powwow.

Tourism from the U.S. to Canada has dropped since the beginning of President Donald Trump's second term. We talked to a Canadian tourism official about how he's experienced the dip on Michigan and Ontario's borders.

Finally, on the latest edition of On Hand: Your Stories, listeners shared their arguments Lake St. Clair should be considered a Great Lake and other thoughts about life on the lakes.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: