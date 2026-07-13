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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, July 9, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 9, 2026 at 9:39 AM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, we caught up with Rick Pluta, senior Capitol correspondent at the Michigan Public Radio Network, for a recap of last night's Republican primary debate in the race for governor.

Plus, a study published recently in the Journal of the American Medical Association offers insight into the psychological impact of consuming media around mass violence. Dr. Marc Zimmerman, co-director of the Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention at the University of Michigan, stopped by to provide his thoughts on the study's findings.

Also on the show, we heard from Lance Woods and Joe Robinson, founders of 'We Run 313' — a Detroit-based running club. The two are out with a new book, We Run 313: The Pulse of Detroit's Run Club, which explores the club's origins and its aim of challenging an unfounded stereotype about Black people.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Dr. Marc Zimmerman, co-director of the University of Michigan’s Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention
  • Lance Woods & Joe Robinson, co-founders of 'We Run 313'
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Stateside On Air state politicsmichigan governor's racemental healthviolencepsychologyDetroitrunningcommunity engagement
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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