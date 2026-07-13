Stateside: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Today on Stateside, we caught up with Rick Pluta, senior Capitol correspondent at the Michigan Public Radio Network, for a recap of last night's Republican primary debate in the race for governor.

Plus, a study published recently in the Journal of the American Medical Association offers insight into the psychological impact of consuming media around mass violence. Dr. Marc Zimmerman, co-director of the Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention at the University of Michigan, stopped by to provide his thoughts on the study's findings.

Also on the show, we heard from Lance Woods and Joe Robinson, founders of 'We Run 313' — a Detroit-based running club. The two are out with a new book, We Run 313: The Pulse of Detroit's Run Club, which explores the club's origins and its aim of challenging an unfounded stereotype about Black people.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

