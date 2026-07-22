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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 22, 2026 at 9:47 AM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, University of Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel announced he will leave his role at the end of 2026. We spoke with a reporter about Manuel's 10-year tenure and his departure, which came the same day as the university released findings from its investigation into the athletic department.

Then, the Kalamazoo Ladies’ Library Association is one of the first library buildings in the country built and run by women. We spoke with a historian about the role the women in the organization played in advancing women's rights.

Finally, youth unemployment in Michigan has increased in recent years. Teens share their experiences looking for summer work and we heard from an economist about the ongoing trends and tips about how youth can find work.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Austin Meek, staff writer at The Athletic
  • Sharon Carlson, history librarian and regional historian in Kalamazoo
  • Betsey Stevenson, professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan
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Stateside On Air warde manuelMichigan WolverinesUniversity of MichiganKalamazoolibraryeconomicsTeen employmentjobs
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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