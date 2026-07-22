Stateside: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Today on Stateside, University of Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel announced he will leave his role at the end of 2026. We spoke with a reporter about Manuel's 10-year tenure and his departure, which came the same day as the university released findings from its investigation into the athletic department.

Then, the Kalamazoo Ladies’ Library Association is one of the first library buildings in the country built and run by women. We spoke with a historian about the role the women in the organization played in advancing women's rights.

Finally, youth unemployment in Michigan has increased in recent years. Teens share their experiences looking for summer work and we heard from an economist about the ongoing trends and tips about how youth can find work.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: