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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, July 17, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, Detroit voters will play a significant role in the upcoming primary elections. Reporter Sam Robinson shared the perspectives of Black Detroiters about how they feel about the Democratic Senate race on the ballot.

Then, ESPN has a new mini-documentary "The Most Famous Seven Notes in Sports” about the song "Seven Nation Army." We chatted with the director of the mini doc about how the song written by Detroit native Jack White has gained a global following, especially among soccer fans.

Finally, the latest episode of The Dish transported us to a fish market and restaurant in the Keweenaw Peninsula serving fresh-caught whitefish.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Sam Robinson, reporter for The Michigan Chronicle
  • Mike Farrell, senior feature producer for ESPN
  • Pat Peterson, co-owner of Peterson's Fish Market and Four Suns Fish & Chips
  • Tammie Peterson, manager at Peterson's Fish Market and Four Suns Fish & Chips
  • Tammi Peterson, manager at Peterson's Fish Market and Four Suns Fish & Chips
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Stateside On Air DetroitBlack Voters2026 Midterm ElectionU.S. Senate RaceU.S. SenateJack Whiteespn
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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