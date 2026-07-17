Stateside: Friday, July 17, 2026

Today on Stateside, Detroit voters will play a significant role in the upcoming primary elections. Reporter Sam Robinson shared the perspectives of Black Detroiters about how they feel about the Democratic Senate race on the ballot.

Then, ESPN has a new mini-documentary "The Most Famous Seven Notes in Sports” about the song "Seven Nation Army." We chatted with the director of the mini doc about how the song written by Detroit native Jack White has gained a global following, especially among soccer fans.

Finally, the latest episode of The Dish transported us to a fish market and restaurant in the Keweenaw Peninsula serving fresh-caught whitefish.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

