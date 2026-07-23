Stateside: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Today on Stateside, e-bikes are gaining traction across the state. They’re a cost-efficient option for commuters in major cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids. However, e-bikes are whirring up trouble as more and more riders are sustaining injuries from these high-powered machines. We’ll speak to Laine Cibulskis, Data Reporter at the Detroit News about the effects of e-bikes across Michigan communities.

Next, we'll meet two arts professors bringing arts experiences to communities via the University of Michigan's Faculty Arts Ambassadors program. One will bring writing, performing, and visual arts workshops to incarcerated Michiganders. Another will explore how sculpture and material arts can helps creatives process grief.

Then, an interview with Abdul El-Sayed, one of Michigan's Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate, on foreign policy, Medicare for all, and keeping money out of politics. Earlier this week we spoke with his opponent Haley Stevens, who is also running for the Senate seat.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

