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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, July 23, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:33 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, e-bikes are gaining traction across the state. They’re a cost-efficient option for commuters in major cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids. However, e-bikes are whirring up trouble as more and more riders are sustaining injuries from these high-powered machines. We’ll speak to Laine Cibulskis, Data Reporter at the Detroit News about the effects of e-bikes across Michigan communities.

Next, we'll meet two arts professors bringing arts experiences to communities via the University of Michigan's Faculty Arts Ambassadors program. One will bring writing, performing, and visual arts workshops to incarcerated Michiganders. Another will explore how sculpture and material arts can helps creatives process grief.

Then, an interview with Abdul El-Sayed, one of Michigan's Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate, on foreign policy, Medicare for all, and keeping money out of politics. Earlier this week we spoke with his opponent Haley Stevens, who is also running for the Senate seat.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Laine Cibulskis, Data Reporter, Detroit News
  • Jonathan (Jon) Holland, poet, memoirist, and lecturer at University of Michigan College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
  • Catie Newell, Professor of Architecture at the University of Michigan’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning.
  • Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan U.S. Senate Democratic candidate
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Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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