Stateside: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Today on Stateside, as the World Cup has eyes around the world on the United States, we look back at the underdog story behind the last time the tournament was hosted in our country and how it drew people from all over the world to Detroit. We speak with Michigan-based author, Roger Faulkner, on his recent book, You Can’t Get There From Here , on how he managed to bring the World Cup to the Pontiac Silverdome back in 1994.

Next, the story of a daring flight to freedom— how in 1975 a Michigan inmate managed to escape the Jackson State Prison via helicopter. We hear from Rachel Clark of the Archives of Michigan about the first and only successful helicopter prison escape in state history.

Then, we revisit a story on the little-known history of Mackinac Island with Craig Wilson, chief curator of the Mackinac State Historic Parks , on how the British managed to gain control of the Island during the war of 1812 by sneaking into the island in the middle of the night and surprising the American soldiers.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

Roger Faulkner, author of You Can't Get There From Here

Rachel Clark, Archivist at the Archives of Michigan

Craig Wilson, chief curator at Mackinac State Historic Parks