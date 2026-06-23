© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ann Arbor/Detroit Listeners: 91.7 WUOM will be at low power this week as we install a new antenna. Click through to discover other ways to listen. We appreciate your patience.
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 23, 2026 at 3:24 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, as the World Cup has eyes around the world on the United States, we look back at the underdog story behind the last time the tournament was hosted in our country and how it drew people from all over the world to Detroit. We speak with Michigan-based author, Roger Faulkner, on his recent book, You Can’t Get There From Here, on how he managed to bring the World Cup to the Pontiac Silverdome back in 1994.

Next, the story of a daring flight to freedom— how in 1975 a Michigan inmate managed to escape the Jackson State Prison via helicopter. We hear from Rachel Clark of the Archives of Michigan about the first and only successful helicopter prison escape in state history.

Then, we revisit a story on the little-known history of Mackinac Island with Craig Wilson, chief curator of the Mackinac State Historic Parks, on how the British managed to gain control of the Island during the war of 1812 by sneaking into the island in the middle of the night and surprising the American soldiers.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

Roger Faulkner, author of You Can't Get There From Here

Rachel Clark, Archivist at the Archives of Michigan

Craig Wilson, chief curator at Mackinac State Historic Parks

Tags
Stateside On Air historyWorld CupMackinac
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button