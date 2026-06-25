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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, June 25, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published June 25, 2026 at 5:03 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, we talked to a reporter who has looked into the strange fees that rental companies are tacking onto rental contracts in Michigan and elsewhere.

Also, we dug into the story of James Couzens with the Archives of Michigan. Couzens was the behind-the-scenes force that turned Henry Ford from a man who built cars into the king of an automotive empire. 

And, some advice on how to embrace the freedom that comes with traveling solo from the Weirdly Helpful podcast.

Finally, a new book explores Michigan's contribution to the Union Army's efforts during the Civil War — and how the state's industries helped supply the war effort. We spoke with author and historian Jack Dempsey.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Tracie McMillan, freelance journalist based in Detroit
  • Frances Heldt, archivist with the Archives of Michigan
  • Zak Rosen, host of the Weirdly Helpful podcast
  • Jack Dempsey, historian and author of Michigan and the Civil War: A Great and Bloody Sacrifice
Stateside On Air
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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