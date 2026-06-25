Stateside: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Today on Stateside, we talked to a reporter who has looked into the strange fees that rental companies are tacking onto rental contracts in Michigan and elsewhere.

Also, we dug into the story of James Couzens with the Archives of Michigan. Couzens was the behind-the-scenes force that turned Henry Ford from a man who built cars into the king of an automotive empire.

And, some advice on how to embrace the freedom that comes with traveling solo from the Weirdly Helpful podcast.

Finally, a new book explores Michigan's contribution to the Union Army's efforts during the Civil War — and how the state's industries helped supply the war effort. We spoke with author and historian Jack Dempsey.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

