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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 18, 2026 at 5:35 PM EDT
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Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.

Following last week's attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other lawmakers have pushed for heightened measures to combat anti-semitism. Imam Dawud Walid discussed what this could mean for Muslim communities already very familiar with intense attention from police.

Then, we revisited a conversation with a Michigan tattoo artist in Whitmore Lake who has a unique specialty. Clients who’ve experienced a full or partial mastectomy, especially breast cancer survivors, come to Jamie Wedge at Lovely Monkey Tattoo for realistic areola and nipple tattoos and other embellishments.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dawud Walid, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan chapter (CAIR-MI)
  • Jamie Wedge, tattoo artist at Lovely Monkey Tattoo
  • Kim Kleimola, cancer survivor
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Stateside On Air anti-semitismCAIR MichiganMichigan MuslimsDana Nesseltattoobreast cancer
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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