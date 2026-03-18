Stateside: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Following last week's attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other lawmakers have pushed for heightened measures to combat anti-semitism. Imam Dawud Walid discussed what this could mean for Muslim communities already very familiar with intense attention from police.

Then, we revisited a conversation with a Michigan tattoo artist in Whitmore Lake who has a unique specialty. Clients who’ve experienced a full or partial mastectomy, especially breast cancer survivors, come to Jamie Wedge at Lovely Monkey Tattoo for realistic areola and nipple tattoos and other embellishments.

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