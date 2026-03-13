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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, March 13, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 13, 2026 at 5:17 PM EDT
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Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.

Southeast Michigan’s Jewish community has been rocked by news of an attack on Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield. We spoke with a congregant who’s also a leader of Michigan's Anti-Defamation League chapter.

Then, Flint Poet Jonah Mixon-Webster told us about his second poetry collection, Promise/Threat, which explores the space between dreams and reality. And, we spoke with a state archivist about the first man in Michigan to adopt a child as a single parent.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Elyssa Koidin Schmier, congregant at Temple Israel and Michigan regional director of the Anti-Defamation League
  • Jonah Mixon-Webster, poet and conceptual/sound artist from Flint
  • Frances Heldt, archivist for the Archives of Michigan
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Stateside On Air southeast Michiganjewish culturepoetryadoption
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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