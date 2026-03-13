Stateside: Friday, March 13, 2026

Southeast Michigan’s Jewish community has been rocked by news of an attack on Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield. We spoke with a congregant who’s also a leader of Michigan's Anti-Defamation League chapter.

Then, Flint Poet Jonah Mixon-Webster told us about his second poetry collection, Promise/Threat, which explores the space between dreams and reality. And, we spoke with a state archivist about the first man in Michigan to adopt a child as a single parent.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: