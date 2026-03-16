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Stateside: Monday, March 16, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 16, 2026 at 6:44 PM EDT
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A black and white photo of Stateside host April Baer on an ombre green and teal background. The text reads Stateside with April Baer. Wednesdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.

Today on Stateside, Detroit Public Schools has achieved a historic high in graduation rates. We talked to the district's superintendent about the road to this accomplishment.

Plus, we heard from On Hand listeners who called in with their stories about squirrels and coney dogs.

Then, we revisited a conversation with NPR Music critics Ann Powers and Alison Fensterstock. They discussed Michigan women who have transformed the music industry.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District
  • John and Teri Flory, Wyoming residents
  • Carolyn Shalhoub, Royal Oak resident
  • Ann Powers, music critic for NPR
  • Alison Fensterstock, music contributor for NPR and editor of How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music
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Stateside On Air detroit public schoolsgraduation rateconey dogssquirrelOn HandDetroit womenmusic industry
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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