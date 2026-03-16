Stateside: Monday, March 16, 2026

Today on Stateside, Detroit Public Schools has achieved a historic high in graduation rates. We talked to the district's superintendent about the road to this accomplishment.

Plus, we heard from On Hand listeners who called in with their stories about squirrels and coney dogs.

Then, we revisited a conversation with NPR Music critics Ann Powers and Alison Fensterstock. They discussed Michigan women who have transformed the music industry.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: