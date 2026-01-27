© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
On Hand

Your Stories: The White Squirrel of Wyoming

By April Van Buren
Published December 18, 2025 at 5:49 PM EST
a white colored squirrel with a cinnamon tail sits on a deck outside a glass door eating peanuts
Courtesy of John and Teri Flory
Teri says White Squirrel was usually a little more stand-offish than other squirrels in the neighborhood. But he would occasionally stop by their porch for one of his favorite treats: peanuts.

Our podcast is all about the things that make Michigan unique. And one of those things is that we have a ton of black squirrels. Our last episode explained why scientists think Michigan is part of a kind of Great Lakes black squirrel hotspot.

But it turns out that black is not the only unique color you’ll find on Michigan squirrels. We talked to John and Teri Flory from Wyoming, Michigan, about the beloved furry neighbor they called “White Squirrel.” Plus, listener Carolyn Shalhoub tells us about a mischievous squirrel who tried to steal Christmas. 

On Hand
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for <i>Stateside</i>. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
