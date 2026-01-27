Your Stories: The White Squirrel of Wyoming

Our podcast is all about the things that make Michigan unique. And one of those things is that we have a ton of black squirrels. Our last episode explained why scientists think Michigan is part of a kind of Great Lakes black squirrel hotspot.

But it turns out that black is not the only unique color you’ll find on Michigan squirrels. We talked to John and Teri Flory from Wyoming, Michigan, about the beloved furry neighbor they called “White Squirrel.” Plus, listener Carolyn Shalhoub tells us about a mischievous squirrel who tried to steal Christmas.

