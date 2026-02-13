© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Your Stories: A backyard bird buffet

By Ronia Cabansag
Published February 13, 2026 at 7:42 AM EST
We recently dug into how the robin become Michigan's state bird, and why it hasn't changed in nearly 100 years. Today, we reveal the result of our state bird poll, and hear from a listener who witnessed the circle of life unfold among the bird gathering at her neighbor's backyard pond. 

GUESTS:

  • Tracey Walker, West Michigander

Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies &amp; Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
