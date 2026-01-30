© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
On Hand

Your Stories: Michigan Accent

By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published January 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
This image displays a bright, sunny roadside scene featuring a large, blue "Welcome to Pure Michigan" highway sign situated behind a metal guardrail.
Royalbroil
/
Creative Commons
Pure Michigan sign

In the last episode of On Hand, we dug into why people in Michigan say “ope.” And we found that “ope” likely traces back to European immigrants who settled in the Midwest—long before Midwesternisms were ever a thing.

Since then, we’ve heard from a few of you who say our Michigan way of speaking is about much more than just “ope." Now, we’re diving into the Michigan accent, in all its glory.

GUESTS:

  • Sue Merritt, a Michigander-turned-Californian-turned-Michigander again
  • Laurie Van Ark lives in Holland, and her family’s roots in Michigan go back to 1866

Want to submit a question to On Hand? Do it here:

Online Submission Form

Call us: 734-764-7840

Email us: onhand@michiganpublic.org

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

On Hand On Hand
Michelle Jokisch Polo
Michelle Jokisch Polo is a producer for Stateside. She joins us from WKAR in Lansing, where she reported in both English and Spanish on a range of topics, including politics, healthcare access and criminal justice.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
