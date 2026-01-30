Your Stories: Michigan Accent

In the last episode of On Hand, we dug into why people in Michigan say “ope.” And we found that “ope” likely traces back to European immigrants who settled in the Midwest—long before Midwesternisms were ever a thing.

Since then, we’ve heard from a few of you who say our Michigan way of speaking is about much more than just “ope." Now, we’re diving into the Michigan accent, in all its glory.

GUESTS:



Sue Merritt, a Michigander-turned-Californian-turned-Michigander again

Laurie Van Ark lives in Holland, and her family’s roots in Michigan go back to 1866

