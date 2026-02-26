Your Stories: Debating pot with my GOP congressman

The latest episode of On Hand digs into the history of the Republican Party, and its ties to Jackson, Michigan.

Muskegon resident Kate Lynnes shares her story of running for Congress in 2002 to represent the Grand Rapids area. The district was solidly Republican, while Lynnes was a Democrat. She was asked to run so the Republican candidate would not run un-opposed.

At one of the debates, things took a left turn when the candidates were asked about their position on medical marijuana.

Kate Lynnes, Muskegon resident and former Congressional Candidate for Grand Rapids area

